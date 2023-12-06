Verena Pausder is the new head of the startup association

Also on the new board: Kati Ernst, founder of the period underwear start-up Ooia, AI expert Nicole Büttner (Merantix Momentum), space entrepreneur Hélène Huby (The Exploration Company). Also there: investor Zoé Fabian and the founder of the Knowunity learning platform, Benedict Kurz. The head of the law job platform TalentRocket, Magdalena Oehl, is there, as is Helmut Schönenberger, head of the Munich start-up center UnternehmerTUM.

Share this: Facebook

X

