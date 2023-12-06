Recipe for winter cake with apple, pear or orange & cinnamon

When you think of winter and Christmas, what flavors come to mind? Cinnamon, apple, tangerines, vanilla, ginger and more flow through the apartment and stimulate the appetite. The same goes for our delicious winter cakes. Are you looking for the perfect winter cake recipe?

Quelle: howsweeteats

Seasonal fruits and spices make up the following cakes and will make your mouth water. Quick and easy to make, they are also ideal for a spontaneous baking session.

Christmas pear cake with sour cream and spices

Quelle: shelovesbiscotti

This delicious pear cake contains numerous typical Christmas spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. With sour cream as an ingredient, it is the perfect alternative to the more complicated pear and cream cake because you only have a sponge cake. How to do it:

You need these ingredients:

350 g flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp cinnamon ½ tsp nutmeg ¼ tsp ginger powder 1 pinch of salt 60 ml vegetable oil 200 g brown sugar 1 egg 240 g sour cream 1 tsp vanilla extract ½ tsp almond extract 1 tsp zest of an organic lemon 1 pear, peeled , cored and cut into thin wedges

For the topping:

2 tbsp brown sugar ½ tsp cinnamon 25 g almond slices

Winter sheet cake – preparation of the aromatic dessert

Quelle: shelovesbiscotti

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Grease and flour a springform pan (Ø 22 cm).

In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt and set the bowl aside. In a large bowl, mix the brown sugar with the oil and then add the egg, lightly beaten in advance, the sour cream, the vanilla, the almond extract and the lemon zest. Now add the dry ingredients from before and stir into a dough with a wooden spoon. To make it fluffy, you shouldn’t overdo it with stirring. Distribute the finished dough in the springform pan. Source: shelovesbiscotti Arrange the pear slices in any shape you like. Make sure they overlap. Prepare the topping by mixing the indicated ingredients and spreading them evenly over the dough and pears. Bake the cake for 55 to 60 minutes, until the streusel begins to turn golden brown. Let the winter cake cool on a rack for 15 minutes before removing it from the pan. Source: shelovesbiscotti

Recipe for winter cake with apple and cinnamon

Apple and cinnamon just go together, don’t you think? This winter cake recipe combines both in a tasty tray-baked crumble with pie flair.

Quelle: sugarspunrun

Ingredients for the winter sheet cake:

375 g flour 300 g sugar 200 g brown sugar 1 tbsp baking powder 1 tsp salt ½ tsp cinnamon 115 ml rapeseed oil 115 g butter 4 large eggs 80 ml buttermilk or orange juice 2 ½ tsp vanilla extract

To top it:

100 g sugar 1 tbsp cinnamon 375 g apples, peeled, cored and cut into small cubes

This is how the cake is prepared and baked

Quelle: sugarspunrun

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees and grease a tray.

First prepare the topping by mixing the sugar with the cinnamon and mixing 2 tablespoons of it in a bowl with the apple pieces. Set the bowl aside. Prepare the dough in another bowl. Mix the flour with both types of sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the oil, butter, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla. Mix a dough. Stir in the prepared apples. Spread the finished apple dough on the tray and sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture over it. Bake the winter Advent cake for 40 to 45 minutes. You can serve the winter cake warm or cold from the tray. Source: sugarspunrun

Bake orange cake with coconut in winter

What would a collection of winter cakes be without an orange version? You get an aromatic cake for the winter with cream cheese frosting, which is also quick to make and tastes simply delicious. The coconut shavings are reminiscent of the beautiful snow and give the cake the finishing touch.

Quelle: howsweeteats

Gather the following ingredients:

300 g flour 2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp salt ½ tsp allspice ½ tsp nutmeg ¼ tsp cinnamon 120 g soft butter 300 g sugar 95 g vegetable oil 4 large eggs 180 g orange juice 20 g orange zest 3 tsp vanilla extract 120 ml milk

For the frosting:

120 g soft butter 450 g cream cheese 500 to 625 g powdered sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 250 g sweetened coconut flakes/flakes

To decorate:

2 oranges, cut into slices (approx. 0.5 cm thick), spread on a baking tray (lined with baking paper and dried in the oven at 90 degrees for 3 to 4 hours

How to prepare the winter cake recipe

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees and grease 3 springform pans (each 20 cm Ø). Then flour them.

In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon. In another bowl, mix the butter and sugar with a hand mixer for 5 minutes until a fluffy mixture is formed. Stir in the oil and then the eggs, one at a time. Add the orange juice and then the vanilla and orange zest. Then stir in half of the dry ingredients, then the milk and finally the rest of the flour mixture. Divide the finished dough evenly between the three springform pans and bake in the middle of the oven for 18 to 22 minutes. Rotate or swap them once or twice throughout the baking time. Allow the bases to cool for about 30 minutes. Source: howsweeteats

You can now wrap the bases in cling film and freeze them overnight so that you can then decorate them with the frosting or you can continue straight away.

Using a hand mixer, mix the butter and cream cheese for the frosting. Gradually add the powdered sugar until the cream is sweet enough for you. Finally, stir in the vanilla for two to three minutes. If the frosting has become too thick to spread, you can add milk a teaspoon at a time. Spread frosting on the first layer and place the second layer on top. Repeat with the other floors. Then brush the entire cake with the remaining frosting and sprinkle with the coconut flakes on all sides. Decorate with the orange slices.