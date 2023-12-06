the Blues win at the last minute

The Blues, led by coach Hervé Renard, ended their year with a narrow victory (1-0), Tuesday December 5 in Portugal, on the last day of the Women’s Nations League. Les Bleues, who racked up five wins and a draw during this group stage, now have their eyes fixed on the four-way final which will take place from February 21 to 28.

They will know on December 11, after the draw, which team they will face in the semi-final. Only world champion Spain was also qualified before the last match. Germany and the Netherlands joined them on Tuesday evening.

The French team scored in the final minutes through Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grace Geyoro who took a cross from Vicky Becho (93rd) at the far post. A few minutes earlier, the French had twice found the crossbar following a free kick from Selma Bacha.

“Cohesion and solidarity”

Hervé Renard, who arrived at the start of 2023 as coach, did not exaggerate by announcing on Monday that he wanted to continue his “workforce review”, in addition to the packages of Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto who felt muscular discomfort and left the gathering on Monday. He fielded ten players who are usually non-starters. “We showed cohesion and solidarity, everything was not perfect, it is not easy with ten changes to come and get a victory here, it proves the resources of this group”he reacted to the microphone of France 4 after the match.

The French could have conceded a goal but the referee signaled a questionable offside by a Portuguese player (55th).

The lively first half from one goal to the next maintained the suspense, with the Portuguese determined to win to stay in League A. They will ultimately be demoted. Thus Estelle Cascarino had to work to come back at the last minute with a tackle in the penalty area on Encarnaçao (25th).

In the second half on the Bleues side, Viviane Asseyi found the post, then two minutes later Melvine Malard who replaced her saw her shot pushed back at point blank range by goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

