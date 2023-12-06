This is what professionals advise: Investors should invest $250,000 over the next five years

Three investment professionals offer their recommendations for how investors can invest $250,000 – depending on whether they are inclined to low, medium or higher risk.

The uncertainty on the markets continues. The major stock indices are rushing from one record high to the next, but at the same time numerous experts are warning that a recession could occur, which would also lead to a decline in the stock markets. Against this background has CNBC Pro Obtained recommendations from financial advisors and investment experts to determine how they would invest $250,000 over the next five years.

Here are three types of portfolios tailored to investors with different risk tolerances.

