Botticelli’s Venus in jeans who is an influencer. Tourism campaign

Tourism, Botticelli’s Venus between the Colosseum and Piazza San Marco

The minister of Santanchè Tourism threw one advertising campaign to show the beauties of Italy. But his campaign cost 9 million euros and aims to intercept young people, the generation X e Z makes you discuss. The protagonist is the Botticelli’s Venusbut in a modern way portrayed in jeans e blouse in the most suggestive places in Italy: from San Marco square in Venice, at the Colosseum a Romaand more on Lake Como and in Polignano a Mare in Puglia. Since yesterday – we read in La Stampa – Simonetta Vespucci, alias Venus, is the innocent protagonist of the promotion campaign tourism in Italy presented by Minister Daniela Santanchè. Indeed, as has been explained, in the role of “virtual influencer“, in short, a Ferragni with more allure and less Fedez: after all, the Ferragni, the real one, was also at the Uffizi, happy and self-confident for promotional purposes of culture as well as of herself and with the related polemics of bigots. However even the Venus testimonial has his good Instagram profile, venereitalia23, as well as a video in which he does the wink all’internauta.

The new advertising campaign by title “Open to wonder“, is already discussing. Always better, for heaven’s sake, – continues La Stampa – than the deadly verybello.it, launched in 2015 on the occasion of Expo. It was one of the most sensational injuries of the management Franceschini. It is still debated whether this or ItsArt was the flop record, but at least it made half of Italy angry and the other half laugh because it lent itself to endless calembour, such as veryugly and verydisastro. Then better the Rutelli Prodi’s minister who, handsome and pleasant, stares at the camera reading the hunchback and spells «Please, visit Italywith a discreet accent but a tone somewhere between pleading and Deamicisian, come on, come to Italy, do it for him. Almost very nice like Renzi That lick and Pussy in favor of cameras. In the new campaign of Santanchè only missing pizza and the mandolin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

