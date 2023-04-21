Home » Inter, Lukaku rejected appeal: skip the return leg with Juve in the Italian Cup
by admin
Romelu had been sent off for celebrating after scoring the equalizer at the Stadium in the first leg of the semifinals. He will miss the March 26 return

No Juve for Lukaku. The Sports Court of Appeal has in fact rejected Inter’s appeal on the disqualification after being sent off against the bianconeri in the first leg of the semi-final of the Italian Cup.

lukaku, the episode

The Nerazzurri had filed a complaint claiming that the second booking for the Belgian would have come incorrectly for a celebration that Romelu had already staged in a match with the national team, without disciplinary consequences. And that in any case came in response to the racist insults rained down from the stands of the Allianz Stadium. But the red card cannot fail to lead to at least one stoppage.

April 21st – 1.35pm

