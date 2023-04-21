Lil Uzi Vert shocked with a different look

After the pink diamond on the forehead or the reverse cross tattoo on the tongue, Lil Uzi Vert once again became the focus of attention and discussion of the audience with… a new personality.

A few days ago, Lil Uzi Vert shared a series of photos and videos during her days in Pattaya city to attend the Rolling Loud Thailand music festival on her personal Instagram. But instead of his usual thorny, hip-hop look, the male rapper surprised him with a more fancy appearance than ever: straight hair, covered bangs, pink nails and a shirt. in white font with the words “Pink Tape” – the title of the upcoming album in light pink. Through the caption, he also introduced to the audience a new version of himself: “Leslie is in Thailand.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s girly-looking personality was inspired by the character Leslie Chow played by actor Ken Jeong in the TV series “The Hangover”. In the clip in the post, the owner of the hit “XO Tour Llif3” also performed a famous line of this character in the movie. Even the name Leslie Chow was included in the description on Instagram.

However, it seems that Lil Uzi Vert’s new personality has not been well received by many fans. He received many jokes and malicious comments under the article: “Looks like someone’s aunt”, “He’s having a mental breakdown”, “I thought it was someone’s grandmother”, “Stop it, this isn’t you”… However, the male rapper seemed undeterred and directly dismissed the criticism through a new Story: “Chow understands that people don’t like Chow’s way. But Chow doesn’t care, Chow is rich and never looks back.”

On the other hand, some fans think that this Leslie version is related to Lil Uzi Vert’s change of neutral name. In July of last year, fans discovered that the male rapper had updated the title category on his personal Instagram account from “he/him” (he) rapper to “they/them”. According to the NME site, the majority of people who use the neutral designation “they/them” are often gender non-binary (not categorizing themselves as either male or female). But since then, Lil Uzi Vert has not made any official statement about changing the pronoun for himself, thereby making the audience curious about his gender identity.