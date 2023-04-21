Tiki González organizes lunch to thank leaders who made the campaign possible

Tiki González is organizing for this Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., at Club Area 4 of CDE, a lunch to thank the leaders who worked for his electoral campaign and those who joined in supporting his political project, which began several months ago, with with a view to the general elections of next April 30. “This Sunday we will share with leaders, candidates for departmental councilors, presidents of Sections, leaders of our party, our friends, who are firm and support our work project for the Chamber of Deputies,” the candidate posted on social networks.

The candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4, receives the support of the majority of the presidents of the Ciudad del Este Sections. Also, the support of several sectional presidents of the cities of Alto Paraná, as well as several candidates for departmental councillors.

On the other hand, many people without a party and from other parties, mainly young people, express their support and pledge their vote for Option 4 of List 1, on April 30.