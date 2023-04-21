“The participation of young people is important in the energy transition”: ENEL

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

Adrián Dugulan, spokesperson for the energy company ENEL Green Power, highlighted the presence and participation of children and young people during the forum ‘Are renewable energies the future of Cesar and La Guajira?’ held on Wednesday morning in Valledupar.

“I really like seeing young faces in the audience because the energy transition is going to take time, although the projects we are talking about are long-term and are here to serve the community for 30 or 35 years,” Dugulan expressed.

Adrian Dugulán, participated today as a spokesperson for Enel Colombia, in the forum ‘Are renewable energies the future of Cesar and La Guajira?’, organized by @El_Pilon. In this event, he addressed the current projects for renewable energy generation in Cesar and La Guajira. pic.twitter.com/LOQP3H69Ej — Enel Colombia (@EnelColombia) April 19, 2023

“This makes the participation of young people very important because they are the ones who will continue to live with the decisions that are being made today, so we have to involve them in all these processes and these types of spaces and events,” argued the electrical engineer.

In the event, organized by EL PILÓN, there were students from the Parroquial El Carmelo schools; Windsor School; North Gym; comface; Osvaldo Vergara, among others.

PROPOSAL FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY

In addition, the children’s robotics team called Creboot exposed the project ‘Electro Salvation for Cesar River‘, a proposal to solve the problem of wastewater in the Cesar River.

Children between the ages of 10 and 11 are part of the Creboot team that proposes to decontaminate the Cesar River with the use of solar energy. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.



The goal is to connect 100 solar panels, that generate 460 watts in a dayto 18 tanks with wastewater, where each one would have 8 aluminum plates that would create a magnetic field to attract polluting substances.

The purpose is that the liquid can be reused for activities related to agriculture, since it would not be suitable for human consumption.

TRANSITION IN CESAR AND LA GUAJIRA

In fact, Dugulan expressed that “El Cesar, without a doubt, is one of the most interesting areas for photovoltaic projectsjust as La Guajira is for wind energy”.

However, he noted that there are challenges at the technical level, such as in the case of connection points, transmission infrastructure, also at a socio-environmental level, although ecologically they would be looking for “strike a balance” which is one of the foundations of the transition.

WORK WITH THE COMMUNITIES

Regarding social issues and work with communities, the position of the company that operates the solar park located in El Paso, center of Cesar, and builds another in the village of La Loma, it is necessary to “know and understand their identities”.

Thus, the understanding and relationship between the company and the communities, added Dugulan, has particular ways because the Wayuu and Cesar cultures are different.

RENEWABLE ENERGY WOULD NOT AFFECT THE COUNTRY MATRIX

Another of the topics that Dugulan broached in the conversation was that “Colombia itself is not a large consumer of hydrocarbons and mining, so the development of renewable energy is not replacing consumption of these products.”

In these terms, the change that is coming in the sector will impact exports and energy sources globally.