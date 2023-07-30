Travel

Bottighofer Holidaycheck relies on artificial intelligence – assistant for reviews is being tested

The holiday portal Holidaycheck is committed to real ratings. Hotel ratings via ChatGPT should now be even easier and prevent fake ratings.

At Holidaycheck, a digital assistant is being tested that helps with the evaluation of holiday destinations.

Bild: Getty

Holidaycheck introduces the trial version of an AI-based review assistant. The ChatGPT-based technology aims to make writing travel and hotel reviews easier and faster. With more than ten million ratings and user photos, the online portal from Bottighofen is the largest travel rating portal in the German-speaking world. Users upload their holiday impressions here every day in order to give other holidaymakers guidance when booking their next travel destination.

Robot asks additional questions

According to the company, Holidaycheck uses the potential of generative AI to make the travel and review portal as user-friendly as possible. Based on just a few written or spoken keywords, the robot assistant supports the creation of an evaluation with suggestions for wording, among other things. If the vacationers comment on the beach, the food or the hotel in general, the assistant also asks other questions, such as cleanliness or the friendliness of the staff.

Jean-Paul Schmetz, Chief Scientist, Hubert Burda Media

Image: PD

The beta version of the evaluation assistant was launched at the beginning of April and has been continuously developed since then. “Just as a calculator can help people do math correctly, generative AI can help people express themselves well.” Jean-Paul Schmetz, chief scientist at Hubert Burda Media, says some users are unsure about their writing skills and that keeps them from sharing their experiences.

Konark Modi, Vice President Technology, Holidaycheck

Image: PD

Together with Konark Modi, Vice President Technology at Holidaycheck, he leads the development of the rating assistant. «The ratings that we collect via our new tool are not online yet. We will only publish them when we are ready to go through our extensive review process.» According to Modi, the authenticity of the content on our site must be guaranteed at all times.

Holidaycheck has consistently relied on new technologies since it was founded around 20 years ago. “We therefore welcome technologies like ChatGPT, which help holidaymakers to rate their trip and their hotel and in turn help other travelers to make decisions,” says Konark Modi.

The data protection of the user should not be endangered by the evaluation assistant.

Bild: Getty

Feedback will be collected during the rollout and testing of the beta. Modi explains that they have already received a lot of positive feedback and valuable suggestions. Some improvements are still necessary. When developing new functions, Holidaycheck always attaches particular importance to security and data protection. The new assistant should therefore not endanger the privacy and security of users.

