BPER Banca adheres to SACE's Guarantee SupportItalia, aid is on the way to businesses

BPER Banca adheres to SACE’s Guarantee SupportItalia, aid is on the way to businesses

The BPER Group has joined Guarantee SupportItalia, the new extraordinary instrument envisaged by the Aid Decree to support, through the guarantee of SACE and the State counter-guarantee, the loans issued by the banking system to Italian companies that have suffered negative economic repercussions following the crisis Russian-Ukrainian and the consequent expensive energy. The same company communicates it with a note.

The loans, on favorable terms, must have a maximum duration of 8 years. The guarantee can be granted by 31 December 2022 in compliance with the procedures set out in the Aid Decree, thus allowing companies to obtain liquidity in a short time.

