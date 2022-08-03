The BPER Group has joined Guarantee SupportItalia, the new extraordinary instrument envisaged by the Aid Decree to support, through the guarantee of SACE and the State counter-guarantee, the loans issued by the banking system to Italian companies that have suffered negative economic repercussions following the crisis Russian-Ukrainian and the consequent expensive energy. The same company communicates it with a note.

The loans, on favorable terms, must have a maximum duration of 8 years. The guarantee can be granted by 31 December 2022 in compliance with the procedures set out in the Aid Decree, thus allowing companies to obtain liquidity in a short time.