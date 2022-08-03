



On August 3, Yuanfei Pet (001222.SZ) opened for subscription, the issue price was 13.71 yuan per share, the subscription limit was 13,500 shares, and the price-earnings ratio was 14.73 times. It belongs to the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.Everbright Securitiesas its sole sponsor.

The company is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of pet products. The main products include pet treats, pet traction appliances, pet injection toys and other products. Since its establishment in 2004, the company has been focusing on the pet product industry. After more than ten years of development and accumulation, it has become a large-scale pet product supplier in China. The company’s customers are concentrated in the United States, the European Union, Japan and other countries. Professional pet product chain stores and international large chain retailers have long-term, stable and continuous cooperation, such as American pet product retail giants Petco and PetSmart, Britain’s largest pet supermarket chain Pets at Home and international large chain retailers Walmart, Target, etc. .

Based on the current operating conditions and market environment, Yuanfei Pet is expected to achieve operating income of 575-646 million yuan from January to June 2022, an increase of about 20-35% over the previous year; it is expected to achieve a net profit of 0.85-0.95 billion yuan, A year-on-year increase of approximately 31-47%. It is estimated that the net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses will be about 80-090 million yuan, an increase of about 31-47% over the previous year.

After deducting the issuance fee from the raised funds, Yuanfei Pet will invest in the following projects in order of priority:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company achieved operating income of approximately RMB 515 million, 608 million and 1.069 billion respectively; in the same period, the net profit was approximately RMB 53.825 million, 84.1812 million and 1.54 million respectively. billion.

