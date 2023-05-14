Home » Honda CR-V 2023, new engines, more style, comfort, safety and space
Honda has unveiled the sixth generation CR-V, its best-selling SUV, set to raise standards in design, comfort and practicality as it arrives in Europe later this year.

The new CR-V it has been refined in every detail in order to create the perfect SUV in every respect. It combines Honda’s renowned concepts of sportiness and innovation with the latest assisted driving and passive safety features, to achieve extraordinary levels of reliability, dynamics and comfort. The particular attention paid to colors, materials and high quality fabrics inside the cabin, pushes CR-V towards the premium segment.

CR-V will be offered in Full Hybrid (e:HEV) variants and, for the first time in the European market, Plug-in Hybrid (e:PHEV). Both are equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, direct injection and the Atkinson cycle. The engine has been revised to improve efficiency, precision and dynamic performance.

