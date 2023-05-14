Weather, still rain and thunderstorms. Red alert in Emilia Romagna

Weekend marked by bad weather, with rain and thunderstorms in parts of the North and Central South. The African vortex is still the protagonist, rising towards the Balkans, which will determine an initial worsening of the weather conditions in part of Italy. Bad weather, experts explain 3bMeteowill continue over the next week as well. Incoming heavy showers with frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. Large clear spells are expected in Sardinia.

Bad weather, the regions with the red and yellow alert

Bad weather worries Emilia Romagna again after early May floods. The civil protection has issued a new red and orange alert on part of the region for Sunday 14 May, with the risk of rain and thunderstorms from the early hours of the day. Yellow alert in eight regions: Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Umbria and Veneto.

Bad weather Emilia Romagna: Bonaccini appointed delegate Commissioner

In relation to the extensive damage caused by bad weather starting from 1 May in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna and Forlì-Cesena, the president of the Emilia Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, was appointed Deputy Commissioner for emergency management. It will be able to count on the 10 million euros allocated by the Council of Ministers. Bonaccini has the task of defining a plan with the first and most urgent measures and interventions to guarantee, where necessary, rescue and assistance to the population, to remove situations of danger for public and private safety, to carry out surveys, also aerial, with the aim of analyzing the evolution of the situation, with particular attention to landslides and instability, to restore the functionality of public services and strategic network infrastructures, to manage waste, rubble, plant material, alluvial of excavated earth and rocks produced by the events, to ensure administrative continuity in the territory concerned, also thanks to temporary interventions.

