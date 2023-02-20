BPER Banca announced that final contracts were signed last Friday for the sale to Banco di Desio and Brianza SpA of two separate business branches consisting of 8 bank branches owned by Banco di Sardegna and 40 branches owned by BPER Bank deriving from the recent merger with Banca Carige SpA

“The sale of the company branches which will have legal effect from Monday 20 February 2023 (today), – reads the note from Bper, which dates back to last Friday 17/2/2023 – is part of the broader acquisition and subsequent merger of Banca Carige by BPER Banca”.

Bper also announced that “on 13 February 2023, the ECB’s authorization was received for the calculation of the profit for the year 2022 in the capital for supervisory purposes”.

“BPER Banca has therefore determined the final ‘Ratios Phased In’”.

The bank reported the official values ​​as at 31/12/2022, restated by also deducting from CET1 the amount of Euro 335 million, relating to DTAs deriving from the acquisition of the former CARIGE Group, even though subject to conversion into tax credits already from 01/01/2023: CET1 Ratio at 12.47%; Tier 1 Capital at 12.76%; Total Capital Ratio 16.08%