Bper: shareholder ok for €0.12 dividend

Bper: shareholder ok for €0.12 dividend

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of BPER Banca held today approved the statutory financial statements for the 2022 financial year, resolving the distribution of a unit dividend in cash of 0.12 euro for each of the 1,415,850,518 ordinary shares representing the share capital, for a total maximum amount of 169,902,062.16 euros (net of treasury shares held in the portfolio on the coupon detachment date, to which no dividend will be attributed).

The dividend will be payable from May 24, 2023 (payment date), with ex date of the coupon being Monday May 22, 2023 and payment entitlement date (record date) Tuesday May 23, 2023.

