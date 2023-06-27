Home » Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA down 0.61% By Investing.com
Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA down 0.61%

Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA down 0.61%

Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA Brazil down 0.61%

Investing.com – Brazil equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Brazil, it was down 0.61%.

The best performers of the session were MINERVA ON NM (BVMF:), which rose 3.98% or 0.40 points to trade at 10.46 at the close. Meanwhile, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Pref (BVMF:) added 3.26% or 0.39 points to end at 12.37 and JBS Brazil S.A. (BVMF:) was up 2.46% or 0.41 points to 17.06 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alpargatas SA (BVMF:), which fell 7.76% or 0.77 points to trade at 9.15 at the close. Sendas Distribuidora SA (BVMF:) declined 5.83% or 0.81 points to end at 13.09 and Pet Center Comercio e Partcipacoes (BVMF:) was down 5.42% or 0.36 points to 6.28 at the close.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo Stock Exchange 502 stocks rose, the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed down – 458, while 45 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Pref (BVMF:) rose to 1-year highs; up 3.26% or 0.39 to 12.37.

The implied volatility, which measures options on Brazil’s IBOVESPA stock index, fell 0.61 percent to 29.43.

Gold futures for August options fell 0.57%, or 11.05 points, to $1,922.75. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for August delivery fell 2.26% (1.57 points) to $67.80, while the September U.S. Type C coffee futures contract rose 0.62% (1.03) to trade at $166.18.

USD/BRL was up 0.80% at 4.81, while EUR/BRL was up 1.24% at 5.27.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.19% to 102.14.

