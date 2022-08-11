Collecting news from Weibo, Xiaomi will hold the 2022 Lei Jun annual speech tonight (August 11). In the new product release stage, Lei Jun released a number of new products in turn according to the three parts of Xiaomi, Redmi and Mijia.

The first to be released is the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, which claims to have broken through the “last mile of folding screen practicality”.

In order to make the folding screen mobile phone no longer appear heavy when in use, when the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is unfolded, the thickness is only 5.4mm, which is almost equivalent to the thickness of a USB-C interface plus two frames – which is close to the thickness of a smartphone. limit. At the same time, the thickness of the left and right parts after unfolding is basically the same, plus the optimization of the center of gravity of the whole machine. When the mobile phone is unfolded, a consistent feel can be obtained whether it is held by the left hand or the right hand.

The internal screen size of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has reached an astonishing 8.02”, using 2K+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, supporting LTPO. And it launched Eco² OLED ultra-thin flexible screen in China, using POL-LESS structure, the OLED screen The commonly used polarizer is replaced by a color filter and is incorporated into the screen, which increases the screen light transmittance by 33%, and the full-screen brightness reaches 1000nit.

At the same time, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 also added an ultra-low-reflection AR film on UTG ultra-thin flexible glass, with a reflectivity of less than 2%.

In order to make such a thin folding screen mobile phone possible, Xiaomi used Xiaomi’s self-developed micro-water droplet shape hinge on Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, using custom miniaturized hinge structure, integrated precision manufacturing process and other processes with ultra-thin inner screen, folding thickness It is 18% thinner, the shaft is 35% lighter, and the whole machine weighs only 262g.

Thanks to the already thin body, when closed, the 21:9 aspect ratio 6.56” E5 material 120Hz high-brush external screen is only 11.2mm thick when folded, making Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 like an ordinary The size of a flagship phone.

Although the thickness of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 is very limited, Xiaomi has not compromised battery life and performance. Xiaomi stuffed a large 4500mAh battery (supports 67W second charge) into the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2. With the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ SoC with better energy efficiency, the DOU battery life test can reach 1.15 days.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is also equipped with a 50MP 1/1.55” main camera + 13MP ultra-wide-angle and 2× zoom triple camera combination. The three cameras all use Leica professional optical lenses, and the main camera also uses an ultra-thin mold Group to adapt to the thin and light body. At the same time, none of the technologies such as the master lens bag, the Leica native dual image quality, and the Xiaomi image brain have been left behind.

In addition to being willing to stack materials on the hardware, Xiaomi has also worked hard on software optimization this time: for example, two-screen icons can be displayed at the same time on the internal screen desktop, and Xiaomi has also redesigned MIUI widgets, system applications, three-finger Split screen, split screen combination, dual small windows and compatible with 4000 third-party applications.

At the same time, in terms of the input method, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 can also customize the key size of the dynamic keyboard for the user through the range of the user’s finger movement.

In terms of price, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 12GB+256GB is priced at 8999 yuan, 12GB+512GB is priced at 9999 yuan, and 12GB+1TB is priced at 11999 yuan. A plain leather bracket protective case is included in the package, and a wallet case priced at 499 yuan is optional.

(Proofreading/Yang Kaiyan)