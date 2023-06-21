Brembo will propose to the shareholders the transfer of its registered office to the Netherlands

Brembo’s board of directors resolved to propose to the shareholders’ meeting, convened for next 27 July in a single call, the proposal to transfer its registered office to the Netherlands, adopting the legal form of a NV (naamloze vennootschap) governed by the law Dutch.

Brembo simultaneously announced that Brembo’s tax office will remain in Italy and that the stock will continue to be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan market.

“The operation – reads the press release issued by the group – allows Brembo to strengthen its international vocation and to take advantage of a solid basis for further development on a global scale, while preserving its Italian identity and historical presence in Italy”.

Brembo is a global leader in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for the main manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, commercial and racing vehicles with a record of over 600 world titles obtained in the main Motorsport categories.

In the note, Brembo recalled that, during 2022, the Group generated net revenues of more than €3.6 billion, up by 30.7% compared to the €2.8 billion of 2021.

