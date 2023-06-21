Home » Brembo will propose to the shareholders the transfer of its registered office to the Netherlands
Business

Brembo will propose to the shareholders the transfer of its registered office to the Netherlands

by admin
Brembo will propose to the shareholders the transfer of its registered office to the Netherlands

Brembo’s board of directors resolved to propose to the shareholders’ meeting, convened for next 27 July in a single call, the proposal to transfer its registered office to the Netherlands, adopting the legal form of a NV (naamloze vennootschap) governed by the law Dutch.

Brembo simultaneously announced that Brembo’s tax office will remain in Italy and that the stock will continue to be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan market.

“The operation – reads the press release issued by the group – allows Brembo to strengthen its international vocation and to take advantage of a solid basis for further development on a global scale, while preserving its Italian identity and historical presence in Italy”.

Brembo is a global leader in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for the main manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, commercial and racing vehicles with a record of over 600 world titles obtained in the main Motorsport categories.

In the note, Brembo recalled that, during 2022, the Group generated net revenues of more than €3.6 billion, up by 30.7% compared to the €2.8 billion of 2021.

See also  The nuclear implications of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima

You may also like

Resolution 27 of 06/12/2023 – Correction of previous...

Jack Ma’s Close Friend Tsai Chong-shin to Take...

Ghosn is demanding $1 billion in compensation from...

Immoscout boss advises homebuyers to push prices down

Pd, bitter direction for Schlein: the summary passes...

Is active finance really active? – FT Chinese...

Tips for Amazon Prime Day 2023: This is...

“Opel Rocks e-XTREME” from project to reality

Amazon Prime Day 2023: How much is the...

Spot gold continues to fluctuate within a narrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy