Brescia, steals children's clothes for 400 euros by hiding them in the stroller

Brescia, steals children's clothes for 400 euros by hiding them in the stroller

Brescia, steals children's clothes for 400 euros by hiding them in the stroller

Theft of baby clothes in two stores Roncadelle, in Bresciano. The perpetrator of the double hit is a 28-year-old Senegalese girl. The woman had apparently made purchases for a few tens of euros, but had hidden goods for a total value of 400 euros. Part of the dresses were hidden in the stroller of one of the children, as reported by Brescia Oggi. She was caught in the act by one of the security guards who contacted the local police. The arrest was not validated, the 28-year-old was reported for aggravated theft. Subscribe to the newsletter

