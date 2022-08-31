Home Business Briatore’s son CEO of a company at 12: Nathan Falco manages a “collection of unique 3D bears integrated into the metaverse”
“Thanks god we livin life”. The son of Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci on Instagram shows himself aboard private jets, riding quads or on the beaches of Dubai. He thanks mum and dad with more images, publishes outift and is located in different parts of the world. But what stands out in his bio on the social is not so much the sentence with which he celebrates his life, as the title of CEO of Billionare Bears Nft. This is how the young Nathan Falco Biratore at the age of 12 is already among the youngest directors in the world.

As soon as he returned from the holidays spent in Kenya, the Costa Smeralda and Montecarlo, the 12-year-old has already returned to class. “I wish you a year full of successes, dedication and commitment”, was the message that his mother, Elisabetta Gregoraci, addressed him. Learning and growing is a beautiful thing – she added – and seeing how every day you work to reach your goals makes me a proud and proud mother ». It seems that from now on Nathan will not be busy only on the books. But what will you deal with the company about him?

According to the website, the young Briatore’s company, Billionaire Bears, «aims to be an exclusive NFT community and a hotspot for business and connections. The billionaire bears give you access to exclusive parties, luxury concierges, luxury giveaways and much more ». It therefore appears that Nathan Falco has become the CEO of a “collection of unique 3D bears integrated into the metaverse”.

The son of Briatore and Gregoraci is thus one of the youngest administrators in the world. To beat him only Samaira Mehta, who at the age of 10 united her passions in board games and programming and became CEO of her company: she created CoderBunnyzthe first game that provides the foundation for the world of programming.

