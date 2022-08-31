Original title: “roll up” the Mid-Autumn Festival file! 12 new films are released in a concentrated manner, with great warmth and healing power

“The Mid-Autumn Festival has finally rolled up, looking forward to it!” The summer season of the film is coming to an end, the results are obvious to all, and the next Mid-Autumn Festival will be more and more predictable. A total of 12 new films will be released during the three-day holiday from September 10 to 12. Covering a variety of genres such as dramas, comedies, documentaries, etc. It seems to be the first time that more than ten new films have been stationed in a small schedule. “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” “Mom! “Please don’t believe her”, “I still think you are the best”, “I want to be with you” and the number one seed “There is Her in the World“, all have the power of love, warmth and healing, and are very suitable for the Mid-Autumn Festival. In addition, “Wolf Pack”, “Break the Internet”, “Shining Bugle”, “Chasing the Light”, “Frog Kingdom – Extreme Sports“, “Growing Up with You in the World” and other diverse themed films “squeeze” in.

Inspired by real history

“This is a journey of healing. After watching it, I feel that my whole body has been purified.” The opening film of the 12th Beijing Film Festival and the shortlisted work “The End of the Sea is the Grassland” was screened in advance, and the film was flowing. The true love of the movie has brought tears to many audiences. The film will be released nationwide on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9.

“The End of the Sea is a Prairie” is based on real historical events. The elderly Du Sihan played by Chen Baoguo also left a meaningful line “Those past events will never be forgotten in this lifetime”. Chen Baoguo, who has not worked on the big screen for a long time, is in the film Playing Du Sihan, who embarked on a “sister-seeking journey” in his later years, he vividly displayed the urgent and uncertain mood of looking for relatives. Chen Baoguo said: “I hope that through this film, everyone will remember that there were such a group of children in our country decades ago who were accepted by the selfless people of Inner Mongolia. Love and sincerity are also the core of our film.”

Ma Su plays the “prairie mother” Sarina in the film, conveying the simple kindness, perseverance and self-confidence of the grassland mother to the audience. A Yunga, a musical actor from Inner Mongolia, starred in the story of his hometown, with a very contrasting image.

Director Er Dongsheng, who has insight into realistic themes, once again focuses his camera on ordinary individuals, starting from the historical background of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, and paints a touching picture of the life of the grassland people with delicate brushstrokes. The film cuts in from the perspective of a small family and depicts the great love under the grand historical background. “The emotional concentration is like that of the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, the warmth is timeless and endless.”

Er Dongsheng hopes that young friends can learn about this history after watching this film. There are countless stories and clips, which “cannot be fully presented in the film”. He said that his grandmother was from Inner Mongolia, so he was also considered a quarter of Inner Mongolian. Shooting this film was a very special experience: “Telling the story of the grassland with the film to show the broad-mindedness of the Inner Mongolians and Kindness, I think it’s my responsibility.”

Showing affection

Caring for the plight of older women with Alzheimer’s disease

Choose the realistic family film “Mom! “, as the final work of director Yang Lina’s “Women’s Trilogy”, it was written and directed by herself, and she devoted herself to it. It not only continued the delicate depiction of women’s inner world in “Spring Dream” and “Spring Tide”, but also went a step further. Observe the real fate of women, present the unique image of elderly women with real lenses, and strive to promote the progress of the Chinese film “She Narrative”. Movie “Mom! “Focusing on the rare elderly group on the screen, it presents the various symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and the real predicament arising therefrom for the first time, filling the vacancy of domestic Alzheimer’s disease-related topics. The theme is novel, and it is also very suitable for the festive atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The film is starred by Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, with Wen Qi as a special star, and Zhu Shimao as a friendship. The movie “Mom! “One of the leading actors in the film, 84-year-old Wu Yanshu recently won the Best Actress in the Beijing Film Festival Tiantan Award for her wonderful performance in this film. She once said in an interview: “I am willing to give performances to everyone. until I can’t act.”

Produced in Qingdao

“The World Has Her” gathers all the gold medal directors and powerful actors

The new mainstream emotional film “The World Has Her”, which has just been officially announced, has undoubtedly received the most attention from the market. The film is produced by Asia-Pacific Future Film and Television (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., a film and television enterprise in Qingdao West Coast New District. “There is Her in the World” has attracted public attention from the start of August 2020 to the completion of filming in early 2021. It was previously scheduled for 2021. May 1st, now rescheduled to be released on September 9, many netizens cheered, “The Immortal Lineup’s “There Is Her in the World” is finally going to the world, wait for the Mid-Autumn Festival!”

As the first theatrical film work created by female filmmakers collectively in the Chinese film industry, it has gathered a fantastic lineup of gold-medal directors and powerful actors. Yi Yang Qianxi was specially invited to star, and Xu Di and Feng Delun starred in the lead roles.

In the film, the three female directors use their different understandings of women’s lives to interpret the perspectives of three urban women, focusing on the couple (played by Yi Yang Qianxi and Huang Miyi), husband and wife (played by Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun), mother-in-law and daughter-in-law (played by Zhou Xun and Xu Di) Three pairs of story characters tell a healing story of finding love and hope in difficult situations, reflecting ordinary people’s unusual perseverance and dedication to life… Through delicate lens language, cut into the lives of multiple groups of characters Dilemma and emotional fetters show a vivid picture of life, full of fireworks.

The film conveys the theme of “everyone is a hero in life” through the emotions and stories of several pairs of characters in 2020. Based on real life, through a unique and delicate female perspective, the story of three women presents the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in life. , couples, husband and wife relationship, tells the healing story of ordinary people looking for love and hope in difficult situations, embodies the ordinary people’s unusual persistence and dedication to life, conveys the power of life with the warm stories of ordinary people, and comforts them with healing and warmth public. Both the theme and the storyline are more in line with the Mid-Autumn Festival.

military hardcore

‘Counter-Strike’ has action fans looking forward to it even more

The warm theme of women in the Mid-Autumn Festival occupies the C position, but there are also main theme films full of family and country love. The military action film “Wolf Pack” starring Zhang Jin was aired in the Mid-Autumn Festival, making fans who haven’t seen hardcore action movies for a long time, very Looking forward to the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In terms of subject matter, “Wolf Pack” is similar to the “Operation Red Sea” and “Wolf Warriors” series. And the cast is also on the list of force values. There is Zhang Jin, the representative of a generation of kung fu stars who practiced martial arts at the age of 9 and used his fists to fight from behind the scenes to the front of the stage; and Li Zhiting, a powerful actor who has appeared in action movies several times, and always strives for the truth. ; And Jiang Luxia, who won the “Best Action Actress Award” at the 4th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week for her role as Tong Li in “Operation Red Sea”… This lineup is also a strong combination. How will these “Counter-Strike Elites” who are proficient in all eighteen martial arts show their skills to protect the energy security of the motherland? Many action fans have already begun to look forward to it.

Director Dong Wei has won the Best Action Director Award at the Academy Awards for several times. He has served as the action director of many military action blockbusters such as “Operation Mekong” and “Changjin Lake”. His participation is not only for “Wolf Pack”. Injecting more details into the close-knit melee scenes of the meat also helps the film to give the audience the ultimate experience in military action.

Since 2020, this is the best year for the summer season. The summer movie market has recovered somewhat this year. At present, the national total box office has exceeded 9 billion yuan, exceeding last year’s result of 7.381 billion yuan. For a long time, the Mid-Autumn Festival file is a file with a weak sense of existence. There are summer files in the past, followed by the National Day file, or they can be combined with the National Day file. More confidence in the next Mid-Autumn Festival.