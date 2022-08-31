Home Health Nieddu: “All the doctors hired on the square”. Trade unions and opposition: “Hospitals overbooked, also read in the corridors”
Health

by admin
“All the doctors on the square have been hired.”

He explains it Mario Nieddu, the Regional Health Councilor of the Sardinia Regiontaking stock of the staff situation in the island’s hospitals.

“The holes in the staff I’m the fault of the programmed number”, Explains Nieddu. Which ensures: “It could not be done better than this”.

Nieddu also talks about his future within the junta: “Me in the balance? I am not aware of it. Solinas always expresses appreciation for my work ”.

Meanwhile, again on the subject of Health, trade unions and opposition denounce: “Sardinian hospitals overbooked, with beds also in the corridors”, Portraying an increasingly“ disastrous ”situation.

All the details on L’Unione Sarda on newsstands today.

