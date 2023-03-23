Listen to the audio version of the article

Brick by brick, Kia is building the future of mobility. Brick To The Future is an initiative with a strong emotional and communicative impact, where the protagonist is the EV6 electric crossover. In this way, Kia celebrates the power of inspiration through an iconic symbol that hints at the infinite shapes we can build with our imagination: the Lego brick. Just as the brick represents the emblem of inspiration with which to give life to one’s first aspirations, the EV6 for Kia is the symbol of the new path capable of leading towards increasingly sustainable mobility.

Kia EV6 – the model of the brand’s electric breakthrough

EV6 is the first native electric vehicle of the brand, concrete Ambassador of the paradigm shift. The idea of ​​building the brand’s most iconic and revolutionary model of all time on a 1:1 scale with 350,000 Lego bricks marries the emotional dimension of the car by emphasizing it and at the same time conveying the concept that brick by brick is being building the future of mobility.

EV6, the first of 14 100% electric Kia models to be introduced on the market by 2027, built on the revolutionary E-Gmp platform, dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles, will soon be joined by EV9, a futuristic SUV also with 100% traction % electric and always developed on the same eclectic platform and will offer three rows of seats and a powerful battery for over 500 kilometers of autonomy.

Over 800 hours of work documented by a video

The end result is a very particular and exciting work also because original details of the great personality of the Kia EV6 have been inserted such as the light clusters, true jewels with a strong identity, thanks to a now iconic luminous signature, but also for the particular surfaces with accentuated inclinations expression of refined design.

The work required more than 800 hours of work and four months of work which also includes an elaborate functioning lighting system, to ensure the strongly characterizing luminous personality of EV6 in every circumstance in which Brick To The Future will be exhibited, emphasizing and best interpreting the uniqueness of the revolutionary 100% electric crossover.