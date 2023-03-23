Home World France takes to the streets against Macron: violent clashes and arrests in Paris
France takes to the streets against Macron: violent clashes and arrests in Paris

France takes to the streets against Macron: violent clashes and arrests in Paris

PARIS – A historic mobilization, with hundreds of thousands of people parading in the capital throughout the afternoon, sui boulevards ranging from Bastille to Opéra. It is the ninth day of protest in three months against the pension reform and even if there are still no official calculations, according to an initial estimate by the unions – who have called a new day of strikes for March 28 – only in the capital have they responded to the 800,000 people appealed, a record since January, when protests began against the government which decided to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64.

