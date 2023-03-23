PARIS – A historic mobilization, with hundreds of thousands of people parading in the capital throughout the afternoon, sui boulevards ranging from Bastille to Opéra. It is the ninth day of protest in three months against the pension reform and even if there are still no official calculations, according to an initial estimate by the unions – who have called a new day of strikes for March 28 – only in the capital have they responded to the 800,000 people appealed, a record since January, when protests began against the government which decided to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64.