Simona Quadarella brand ambassador of Speedo

Simona Quadarella, Italian swimming star among the leading athletes of DAO SpA, a leading sports management and sports marketing company, is the new Speedo brand ambassador.

Born from the meeting of two leaders in the world of swimming and a very strong passion for water, this partnership will have the mission of encouraging and spurring the new generations to approach swimming.

«I am proud to join the Speedo team, with the hope of achieving great results together»: this is how Simona Quadarella comments with great satisfaction on the start of the collaboration with Reusch International, Speedo’s exclusive distributor for the Italian market.

Erich Weitzmann, CEO of Reusch International SpA, comments: «We are very happy and excited to be able to collaborate with Simona. We only started distributing Speedo a few months ago and this magnificent cooperation immediately makes us proud and strengthened in the decision to embark on this adventure in Italy, representing the number one brand in the world in its category».

The new Speedo social communication campaign will have Simona Quadarella as the face of functional products for training and competitions in the water for the next two years. The range of products is specifically designed for those seeking maximum performance.

