Home News A political reform that should never have been
News

A political reform that should never have been

by admin
A political reform that should never have been

The collapse of the political reform presented by the government of President Gustavo Petro is very good news for the country, since it was a project that gave the country back at least 30 years in terms of democratic progress.

The elimination of the preferential vote, that is, of the freedom that the voter has to vote for the candidate of his choice, in order to force him to vote for the logo of a political party, was equivalent to going back to the time of the pen, in which the Political caciques determined who could be elected and who could not, something that makes it impossible for independent candidates and figures representing renewal to reach the councils, assemblies, the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Republic.

But, in addition to guaranteeing the eternal re-election of the same as always, on their own behalf or on behalf of another, the political reform promoted by the Petro government promoted practices that, if approved, would have broken the fragile balance of powers, because with this The aim of the project was that the congressmen in office could be appointed ministers, something that, in addition to being a mockery for the voters, would encourage clientelism.

In addition to having freed the country from a democratic setback, the collapse of the political reform sends a message of optimism about the independence of the Congress of the Republic vis-a-vis the national government, since in what has been done so far, the legislature has been too condescending with the executive, even in inconvenient projects such as tax reform.

See also  Pieve di Soligo, poisonous morsels kill dogs, foxes and stone martens: "Watch out for the children"

This sign of independence is healthy and necessary for national democracy.

Colombia has to break the harmful habit of making political reforms every four years, tailored to the new government.

The political system must be designed to strengthen democracy, not for the convenience of the current ruler.

Comments

You may also like

Scholz involved in covering up the Nord Stream...

197 matches with a national team –

Economic slowdown and low growth would affect financing...

Azure Database for PostgreSQL: New security and observability...

Eruptive activity of the Cotopaxi volcano has decreased

Captured in Monterrey two presumed members of the...

Due to massive damage: Lift at LKH underpass...

More than 20 sectors of Ambato will run...

They find the second body of three missing...

Nationwide warning strike on Monday – long-distance rail...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy