Atari has entered into an agreement to purchase Night Dive Studios, the developer who is working on the remake of System Shock. The acquisition was announced last night (March 23) and is expected to pay 5 million dollars and an additional 5 million in Atari stock.

Why did Atari acquire Night Dive Studios?

At the basis of the agreement – ​​Atari explained – is the desire to expand its catalog of retro games. The company has been impressed with the work of Night Dive, which uses its own proprietary engine to bring older games to modern platforms. A striking example is the remake of System Shock, an acclaimed title released in 1994, which is about to experience a second life on the latest generation consoles.

“Night Dive’s proven track record and successful track record of marketing retro IP aligns with Atari’s strategy”he has declared Wade Rosen, president and CEO of Atari.

Satisfaction also shared by Stephen Kick e Larry Kuperman of Night Dive, who stated: “We know that Atari shares our passion for retro gaming with us. We couldn’t think of a better long-term partner than Atari“.

Meanwhile, just last week, Night Dive had announced that the release of the remake of System Shock would be delayed. The game, whose release is scheduled for the end of March, will officially be released on May 30th.