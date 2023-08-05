Bridge over the Strait, goodbye to the ceiling of 240,000 euros for salaries

A question that had provoked debate and controversy almost a year ago, at the end of the Draghi era: exceeding the ceiling of 240 thousand gross euros for the annual salary of public managers. Thanks to a corrective secretly slipped into the Aid-bis decree, the state mandarins, from the top ministers to the heads of the armed forces, would thus have seen their monthly payments rise. It is a pity that this did not go unnoticed, so much so as to irritate former Prime Minister Draghi himself and lead the government to put things right.

The attempt and the desire to go beyond 240 thousand euros, however, remained. Thus in the omnibus decree that will be approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers, the company responsible for building the bridge over the Strait of Messina is exempt from the provisions on the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for public managers. Perhaps one way to see the effect it has, to understand if times have changed and if, after the debate on the revision of the allowances of parliamentarians, other types of compensation can also be touched.

