Home » Bridge over the Strait, goodbye to the ceiling of 240,000 euros for salaries
Business

Bridge over the Strait, goodbye to the ceiling of 240,000 euros for salaries

by admin
Bridge over the Strait, goodbye to the ceiling of 240,000 euros for salaries

A question that had provoked debate and controversy almost a year ago, at the end of the Draghi era: exceeding the ceiling of 240 thousand gross euros for the annual salary of public managers. Thanks to a corrective secretly slipped into the Aid-bis decree, the state mandarins, from the top ministers to the heads of the armed forces, would thus have seen their monthly payments rise. It is a pity that this did not go unnoticed, so much so as to irritate former Prime Minister Draghi himself and lead the government to put things right.

The attempt and the desire to go beyond 240 thousand euros, however, remained. Thus in the omnibus decree that will be approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers, the company responsible for building the bridge over the Strait of Messina is exempt from the provisions on the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for public managers. Perhaps one way to see the effect it has, to understand if times have changed and if, after the debate on the revision of the allowances of parliamentarians, other types of compensation can also be touched.

See also  Facebook collapses to -4.5% on Wall Street, former employee unveils social media strategy on hate content dissemination

You may also like

Strengthening Drug Safety Management During Flood Control: Heilongjiang...

Resolution 2 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the...

A pilot draws a 15-mile penis shape in...

Boom Supersonic Aims to Revolutionize Commercial Aviation with...

Green light for tax reform, but the crux...

Fitch Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating: Insights from Senior...

“Via Spazzacorrotti and unpresentable lists”. Dossier, FdI-Iv counterattack

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: The best deal...

JD.com’s Self-Operated Offline Stores Debut at 2023 CIAC...

Mortgages, crazy and unsustainable price increases: buying a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy