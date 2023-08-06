British Airways saves on inflight food to avoid wasting food

British Airways wants to take action against food waste from now on. picture alliance / NurPhoto | urban and sports

British Airways will no longer provide meals to all passengers to reduce food waste.

The new meal plan means customers who want a meal will get it, the airline said.

Last month, the airline reinstated free tea and coffee for passengers on short-haul flights.

British Airways is trialling a new catering system that will no longer load enough food for all passengers on a flight to reduce food waste. First the specialist blog reported “View From The Wing‘ about it, citing an internal memo from the company.

In previous attempts to reduce food waste, some customers went hungry because there wasn’t enough food for all passengers on board. Those familiar with the matter told the blog. The airline told Business Insider Friday that it is continuously investing in its catering and is “working hard” to reduce food waste.

British Airways promises: “Anyone who requests a meal will receive it.”

“We review meal loads on flights where we see consistent food waste patterns and ensure all customers who request a meal are provided with one,” BA said in a statement.

The airline experienced “unforeseen operational problems” with its caterer DO&CO in October, resulting in some short-haul flights departing from London with no meals on board, according to the industry blog “paddleyourownkanooreported.

There were also problems with meal service last month, when a 12.5-hour flight lost refrigeration, requiring passengers to be served meals from KFC. Passengers on the flight from the Caribbean to London each received a single piece of chicken. BA explained that there were limited catering options at the airport, so they had to “improvise”.

British Airways has tried to cut costs in the past

Former British Airways CEO Willie Walsh initiated a series of cost-cutting measures at the airline, which he led from 2005 to 2011. According to the “Financial TimesWalsh cut costs and fired managers during his tenure at British Airways before driving the company’s merger with Spanish airline Iberia to form IAG in 2011.

His successor, Alex Cruz, who was CEO from 2016 to 2020, further reduced costs. This included the elimination of complimentary beverages for passengers on short-haul Economy Class flights, such as the “Sunday Timesreported.

When current boss Sean Doyle took the helm in 2020, the airline gave passengers a free bottle of water, a sweet snack and potato chips, according to the Sunday Times. Since last month, passengers on short-haul routes have once again received free tea and coffee.

