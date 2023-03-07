Siemens has been commissioned by Iraq to repair and maintain three power plants. The company signed the corresponding contracts on Tuesday in Baghdad during the four-day visit to Iraq by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Siemens has been commissioned by Iraq to repair and maintain three power plants. The company signed the corresponding contracts on Tuesday in Baghdad during the four-day visit to Iraq by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. According to this, Siemens is to enable the operation of an electricity plant in Kirkuk in the center of the country and the Al-Rashid and Al-Sadr plants in the capital Baghdad again.

As the Iraqi head of government Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced, the three plants can generate a total of up to 1,400 megawatts of electricity. The maintenance contracts for the three electricity plants therefore have a term of five years.

For the first time, the Federal Government will monitor full compliance with the treaties, emphasized the Prime Minister. In addition, his country had negotiated a “discount of 30 percent” for the three projects. The orders for Siemens are part of an agreement that al-Sudani signed during a visit to Berlin in January.

Iraq has large deposits of fossil fuels. However, its infrastructure is ailing due to the war years and ubiquitous corruption. Daily power outages are part of everyday life for the 42 million people in Iraq, lasting between four and ten hours a day.

Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday. During their four-day stay, a visit to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, is also on their agenda.

