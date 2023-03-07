Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee on the 7th that the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously expected in order to combat inflation.

The market had previously expected that the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 1 yard in March was as high as 69.4%, but Powell’s hawkish speech on the 7th greatly increased the probability of raising interest rates by 2 yards in March. The latest survey shows that the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 2 yards in March is expected to reach 48.4%, higher than the previous 30.6%.

On the 7th, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% to 4,016.41 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 33,183.45 points, and the Nasdaq Index fell 0.5% to 11,612.55 points.

