Bruce Willis got worse: that’s what frontotemporal dementia is

The health conditions of Bruce Willis, suffering from dementia, they got worse. The ‘Die Hard’ actor, “Blind date“, the man who threw himself into the fire, dodged blows, saved his loved ones from the clutches of ruthless secret agents, leaves the scene: the degenerative disease has isolated him from the public, from his world. At only 67 years old.

It was the actor’s family who announced it with a long and heartbreaking message posted on social media. His wife Emma Heming, 44i, shared a photo of her husband on Instagram, revealing that Willis’ condition has worsened since the family first disclosed their diagnosis of aphasia last year. “Our family,” she wrote, “wanted to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible display of love, support and wonderful stories we’ve received since we told you about Bruce’s diagnosis.” “In the same spirit – he added – we wanted to give you updates about our beloved husband, father and friend, since we now have a better understanding of what he is experiencing“.

“Since being diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022 – continued Heming – lBruce’s condition has changed and we now have a more precise diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. Unfortunately, the communication problems are just a symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with.”

This type of disease generally affects people over the age of 65, it is caused by damage to nerve cells which increasingly hinders normal brain function. Over time a number of functions are lost, che ranges from speech to movement, but also leads to personality and behavior disorders.

The actor, his wife recalled, has always used his role to make people understand how important both public and private things were, and “if he could today he would like to stimulate global attention towards those who are facing a debilitating disease like this and how this impacts so many people and their families.” “LYour continued understanding and respect will allow us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”.

