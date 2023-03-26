Home Business Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary
Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary

by admin
Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary

The government recalls Brunetta: he will be president of the Cnel

The Meloni government has chosen: as reported by La Stampa, the new president of Cnel, the National Economic Council, will be Renato Brunetta. The former Minister of Public Administration will take the place of Tiziano Treu, whose mandate expired in May last year. The official appointment should arrive with the council of ministers next Tuesday.

Once the name has been chosen, the puzzle to solve for the executive is linked to the times: before taking office, Brunetta will in fact have to wait for the new councilors to do so (in turn “expired” on March 22). And the process for their appointment is rather long and complex: of the 64 directors, 8 are nominated by the President of the Republic, two proposed by the Prime Minister. It will probably take a month or two.

Brunetta, like Treu, will be a president without a salary for a simple reason, La Stampa recalls: he is retired. And according to the provisions of the Madia law, he cannot receive an emolument for the position.

