Tension in the Democratic Party, Bonaccini warns Schlein: collaboration yes, but if mutual

Italia

by Andrea Marini

Schlein and Bonaccini, meeting in Bologna: “we work for the PD”

Schlein’s proposal on parliamentary groups and secretariat awaited by Monday

There is a willingness to collaborate with the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinas long as it is reciprocal. This was said by the governor of Emilia Romagna, and Schlein’s challenger in the primaries of February 26, Stefano Bonaccini, at the end of a meeting with the parliamentarians who supported him. «I would move – said Bonaccini – as the secretary still proposed to me this morning: continue the discussion to understand how he intends to compose the overall picture in the next few hours, hopefully between now and Monday. The line and the new structures in the groups and in secretariat».

«Unity Desirable»

«After the positive passage of the national assembly on the 12th, it would be absolutely desirable that the next passages also take place in a climate of unity and collaboration. I don’t feel like a minority and I want to help strengthen the Democratic Party at all levels, even by sharing responsibilities”. So Bonaccini. «It’s what our people expect – he added – and it’s an element that is good for the image of the Democratic Party, finally on the pitch. The fact that we are discussed again for what we think, propose and do, rather than for our internal vicissitudes, is crucial».

Prudence on parliamentary groups

«Elly represented her orientation on group leaders to me last week – explained Bonaccini – and I felt compelled to advise her immediately caution. Not because I believe it is up to me to give report cards on the names, but because I think that a positive relationship should be built with the parliamentary groups: on the one hand respectful of the line issued at the congress but at the same time respectful of the autonomy of the groups and of the orientations that I am. Building this harmony – explained the governor – does not seem so difficult to me if the right steps are taken and closed and indisputable proposals are not dropped from above».

