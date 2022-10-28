The Treasury today allocated 5 and 10 BTPs, together with the 6-year CCTeu, for a total of 7.5 billion, the maximum of the expected range. In detail, € 2.75 billion of 5-year BTPs (range 2.25-2.75 billion) were placed with demand exceeding 4 billion. The coverage ratio was 1.49. The 5-year BTP expiring December 2027 was allocated to the yield of + 3.48%, down by 64 basis points compared to the previous auction.

In addition, the Treasury has allocated 10-year BTPs with maturity in May 2033 for 3.75 billion, the maximum of the expected amount (range 3.25-3.75 billion), with demand close to 5 billion euros. The award yield was + 4.24%, -46 bps compared to the previous auction, with a coverage ratio of 1.30.

Finally, the Treasury assigned the 6-year CCTeu expiring in April 2026 for 1 billion. The demand was 2.15 billion with a coverage ratio of 2.16. The assignment yield of the CCTeu was + 2.54%.