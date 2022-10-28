Home World Musk just took over Twitter, EU officials warn: we must follow our rules
World

Musk just took over Twitter, EU officials warn: we must follow our rules

by admin
Musk just took over Twitter, EU officials warn: we must follow our rules
© Reuters. Musk takes over Twitter, EU officials warn: we must follow our rules

Financial Associated Press, October 29 (Editor Xia Junxiong)On Friday (October 28), EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton issued a warning to the world‘s richest man, Elon Musk. Breton hinted that Musk must play by the rules after completing the acquisition of social media platform Twitter.

After a six-month entanglement, Musk finally completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Friday and will take over as CEO himself. To that end, he tweeted: “The bird is finally free.” Note: The Twitter logo is a little blue bird.

Breton then responded to the tweet on Twitter, saying: “In Europe, birds will fly by our rules.”

Under the EU’s recently passed Digital Services Act, big tech companies must have robust content moderation systems in place to ensure they can quickly remove illegal content such as hate speech and terrorism.

This clashes with Musk, who has previously advertised himself as advocating absolute freedom of speech and expressed his desire to make Twitter a digital city square with fewer restrictions on user speech. There are media reports that Musk intends to lift the permanent ban on users. Regulators are concerned that Musk may allow former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that in May of this year, Musk and Breton met, and Musk said at the time that the Digital Services Act was completely in line with his ideas.

“The need for rules and accountability is greater than ever,” MEP Guy Verhofstadt said on Friday. Verhofstadt noted that Musk now owns one of the largest social media platforms in the world, and the ego on social media Regulation never worked. The implication is that social media platforms must have strong content moderation mechanisms.

See also  US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The EU rules are expected to come into effect in 2024, and companies that violate the rules could face fines equal to 6% of annual global revenue.

You may also like

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Synod document on continents: voices of the weak...

Yang Wei: Who is harder when Biden and...

U.S. media pays attention to “long-term new crown”...

The Beijing truncheon strikes in Italy: what is...

Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 1 new confirmed...

Vatican Radio – Vatican News Chinese Department changes...

How big is the potential for military mobilization...

Ϣôŷ޶쳣ů Ȼ۸һн_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

United States: Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked while at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy