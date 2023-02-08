Prime Matter and Mad Head Games today released an Italian-subtitled video overview of Scars Abovethird-person sci-fi action-adventure set in a mysterious alien world.
The trailer shows us the fundamental elements of the game such as exploration, combat and researchfollowing the adventures of the protagonist Kate who tries to survive in a surreal and dangerous world.
We leave you with the official details on the game and the movie, reminding you that it is expected on February 28th. Good vision!
A colossal and enigmatic alien structure appears in Earth’s orbit and astounds the entire world; humanity calls it “The Metahedron”. The SCAR (Sentient Contact Assessment and Response) team, made up of scientists and engineers, is sent to investigate.
Things don’t go as planned and the Metahedron whisks the team through space to a mysterious exoplanet. You play SCAR member Dr. Kate Ward, who wakes up dazed and alone in a strange and hostile environment. Determined to survive, she sets out to find her crew and unravel the mystery behind what happened.
Main features
- Survive against all odds – Kate is an astronaut and scientist, not a soldier, but she’s resourceful and determined to do anything to survive. Using a combination of ranged weapons, gadgets, consumables, and melee attacks, you must manage your stamina as you run, dodge, exploit weaknesses, and discover effective tactics to defeat your enemies. Combine different elemental attacks to defeat the odds and overcome otherwise insurmountable obstacles. Craft different items and gadgets to help you fight the countless threats of this exoplanet.
- Explore a mysterious exoplanet – Immerse yourself in a carefully crafted adventure inspired by sci-fi classics. Explore an alien world filled with countless threats, beautiful landscapes and ruins that hint at an ancient but advanced civilization that has somehow disappeared. Travel through different biomes, such as swamps, freezing deserts, underground caverns and alien structures, all with their own set of challenges, enemies, secrets and environmental dangers.
- Embark on a research trip – Kate is a scientist to the core and you will use this scientific expertise to extract information from your surroundings, scanning artifacts, materials and creatures to learn about their characteristics, properties and weaknesses. As you explore your surroundings, you’ll carry out analyzes and gain knowledge that will allow you to craft new gadgets, weapons, and unlock skills in the Xenobiology and Engineering trees.
- Thrilling boss fights – Enemy design, with different strategies and tactics, will make the encounters always new, forcing you to find creative ways to defeat them.