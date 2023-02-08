Prime Matter and Mad Head Games today released an Italian-subtitled video overview of Scars Abovethird-person sci-fi action-adventure set in a mysterious alien world.

The trailer shows us the fundamental elements of the game such as exploration, combat and researchfollowing the adventures of the protagonist Kate who tries to survive in a surreal and dangerous world.

We leave you with the official details on the game and the movie, reminding you that it is expected on February 28th. Good vision!