The shares to buy today February 8 at the Milan Stock Exchange: Banco Bpm, Fineco, Intesa. Shares to be sold: Pirelli. European stock exchanges seen to open positively: EuroStoxx50 index futures +1%.

BUY AND SELL TODAY

BPM BANK Excellent quarterly Websim raises target a 5,40 eu and confirm the BUY. The Tp of Intesa for €4.9 FINECO Kbw raises the target from 16.5 to 18.5 Ireinforces the judgment Interesting UNDERSTANDING Goldman Sachs raise the target from 3.10 to 3.55 euconfirms the BUY. PIRELLI Nokian bad guidance on 2023, SELL. STOCKS TO WATCH

LVENTURE

Codemotion has successfully completed an 8 million euro round led by Sinergia Venture Fund. This new capital increase brings the total funding raised to 15.5 million. Italian and international partners participated in the round, including Azimut Digitech Fund, Endeavor Catalyst, Primo Ventures, P101 with Italia 500 and CDP Venture Capital through the startup relaunch fund. Codemotion is a digital platform that supports the largest community of developers in Europe, over 250,000 active professionals.

SARAS

He communicated the weekly data on the average refining margin of the Mediterranean area. As of February 3, it stood at 10.9 dollars/barrel, down from the 15.5 dollars of the previous week. February therefore opens with an average margin lower than the $14.3 in January and the $13.3 in the fourth quarter but slightly higher than the $9.6 of the whole of 2022. Following the results of the third quarter, Saras aims to an annualized refining premium of $7-8 a barrel over the average.

It operates in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment. He acquired the majority of Assist Informatica, thus consolidating its skills in the sector of software solutions for the agri-food segment. The company has annual revenues of approximately 2.5 million and a gross margin of approximately 15%.

FTSE MIB (27,118 points).

The area of ​​the top around 28 thousand points.

FORECASTS

Wall Street buying kicked off as Powell said “I expect a significant drop in inflation in 2023”. Magic words that have brought the end of the long upward phase of the cost of money closer. The S&P500 (4,164) is starting to put pressure on the very strong resistance at 4,200 points, while the Nasdaq (12,113) has already managed to score a first point in favor by breaking the resistance in the 11,800/12 thousand area. Next target at 13,000/13,100 points. The FTSEMIB continues to amaze (+0.3%), capable of reaching new tops for twelve months at 27,218 points. It is probable that the approach to 28 thousand points gives rise to a phase of consolidation. Better to stay light on your purchases.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

CY4GATE

Up 3.12% to 10.42 euros, the highest price in the last eight months. Volumes are also growing strongly: yesterday 109,000 shares changed hands, equal to eight times the volumes traded each day on average in the previous week. Since the beginning of the year, the price has grown by +13% for a market cap of around 245 million euros. The Bloomberg consensus consists of only two brokers, Intermonte and Equita. Both have a Buy, with targets at €15.20 and €12.0 respectively. The multiple hacker attacks reported in recent days have brought to the fore all the securities of companies active in this sector. This news recalls the importance of cybersecurity services for both public and private organizations

SAIPEM

At €1.44 (+5.19%) it consolidates on the tops for the period, after more than doubling its capitalization from the lows of September. Wait for the 1.5 level before closing the position. Websim’s fundamental analysis indicates Tp at €1.8 as Bofa. You quote 2€

TELECOM

Closing €0.30 (+2.26%) Levels that may take some time to clear. This is lightening area for trading. Equity Sim raised the TP from €0.39 to €0.41, confirming the BUY recommendation. The analysts take stock of the implications of the offer presented by KKR and present “the sensitivity of the stock to the various scenarios. We have refined the valuation to €0.41 per share based on: €18.6 billion valuation for NetCo”; 9.5 billion valuation “for Domestic Servco”; 6 billion euros for Tim Brazil”. Furthermore, the company confirmed that “the non-binding offer received from KKR will be valid for 4 weeks, unless otherwise agreed between the parties”.

TESMEC

earns 9.38% at €0.17 . Websim-Intermonte has a VERY INTERESTING fundamental recommendation, with a target price of 0.22 euros. The company specializes in energy transmission systems. Sectors that offer decidedly significant growth rates for the next 3-5 years because they are driven by economic support plans such as the PNRR or the Biden plan in America. The rise of these days is an interlocutory phase towards the 0.20- 0.25 euros.

TINEXT

It closes at €26.12 (+2.27%). Despite the consolidation of the last few days, signs remain in favor of a medium-term reaction towards the threshold of €30

UNICREDIT

At €18.26 (8-0.22%) it deals with a very difficult area, 18-20 eu, zone of lightening.

WEBUILD

At €1.7. (+0.06%) Consolidate for about 3 weeks. Expect an acceleration after the break at 1.75/1.8.

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

1) PROMOTED

UNDERSTANDING

Equity Sim confirms the recommendation BUY e il TP a 3,3 € after the bank announced the launch of the second buyback tranche of €1.7 billion. The bank will cancel the shares acquired, analysts recall.

ITALGAS

RBC raised the rating to Outperform. The TP rises from €6.3 to €6.5. In the best-case scenario, the valuation is set at €7.5, in the worst-case scenario at €4.50. The stock for experts is on low valuations, with a P/E 2023 of under 12 times compared to 14.5 times for the European sector

BORSER

CFO Sim confirms the judgment Buy (Very Interesting) with Tp at 21 euros. Orsero has communicated the new estimate for 2023, which is higher than analysts’ forecasts. Revenues for the year are expected to be between 1.44 and 1.51 billion, the operating margin is between 82 and 87 million, the net profit is between 38 and 42 million. The CFO expects revenues of €1.43 billion, gross margin of €84.1 million and net profits of €42.2 million.

SNAM

RBC raised the rating from Underperform to Outperform, with TP rising from €4.75 to €5.50. In the best-case scenario, the valuation is set at €6.5, in the worst-case scenario at €4. The estimates of the are about 4% above the consensus.

SPINDOX

For Banca Akros the recommendation is Buy, con target price pari a 15,5 euro. The price seems to hover just above the historic lows, after having suffered a decline in line with the general trend of the techs.

TERNA

RBC raised the TP that goes from 6.8 to 7.5 €. In the best-case scenario, the valuation is set at €8.5, in the worst-case scenario at €6.5. Terna, underlines RBC, has significant opportunities for growth in investment expenditure in the light of the energy transition.

2) FAILURE

ANIMA

Akros reduced the rating from BUY to Neutral, with TP that goes from 4 to 4.3 €. Fourth quarter 2022 accounts were in line with expectations, reflecting weak revenues and weak performance fee performance. The only catalyst identified by experts is M&A, with the group likely to play a key role in any possible banking combination in Italy, given its robust distribution deals.

3) NEUTRAL

MAYOR TECNIMONT

Equity Sim confirms HOLD rating, with TP equal to €3.5, after the acquisition of Cact, through an agreement with Biorenova (chemical recycling of plastic waste such as Plexiglas).

PILLS FROM ABROAD

NINTENDO

The Japanese group specializing in the production of video games it cut its forecast after disappointing sales in the holiday season. But not only that, Nintendo also cut its net profit outlook to 370 billion Japanese yen ($2.8 billion), from the previous 400 billion yen.

BONDS

The 10-year T Bond trades at 3.64%, more or less yesterday morning’s levels. 10-year German Bund at 2.33%. 10-year BTP 4.22%. These are recommended levels for purchase. For the president of the Bundesbank and ECB adviser, Joachim Nagel: further “significant” increases in interest rates are needed, warning that to counter inflation, increases in the cost of money must not be stopped too soon. Indeed, Nagel made it clear that the ECB’s intention to raise rates by 50 basis points next month is “a strong commitment” and not to believe that “with this rate hike in March our work is over”.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Brent in recupero a 83,8 usd +0,2%. Yesterday it was up 3-4%. A lot confusion. the last three rising sessions were preceded by six if falls.

GAS

It closed yesterday down -4.6%, gliding a short distance from the minimum of 14 months.

CURRENCIES

Calm the currency markets. Euro at 1.073 to the dollar on the levels of the beginning of the year. The words of Jerome Powell they recommend taking advantage of the rise in the 1.10/1.125 range to buy dollars with a view to diversification. In the opposite direction, position yourself in the 1.04 area to take profit on the dollar

ORO

At $1,878. Opens up 0.3%, third consecutive.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY

If you invest quickly, you will regret it with ease.