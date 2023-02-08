BPM BANK

Excellent quarterly Websim raises target a 5,40 eu and confirm the BUY. The Tp of Intesa for €4.9

FINECO

Kbw raises the target from 16.5 to 18.5 Ireinforces the judgment Interesting

UNDERSTANDING

Goldman Sachs raise the target from 3.10 to 3.55 euconfirms the BUY.

PIRELLI

Nokian bad guidance on 2023, SELL.

STOCKS TO WATCH