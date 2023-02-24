The Treasury has today allocated 5 and 10-year BTPs, together with the 7-year CCTeu, for a total of 9.5 billion, the maximum of the expected range (range was 8-9.5 billion). In detail, 2.5 billion euros of 5-year BTPs (range 2-2.5 billion) were placed with demand exceeding 3.8 billion. The coverage ratio was 1.55. The 5-year BTP maturing April 2028 was allocated at a yield of +3.84%, up 14 basis points compared to the previous auction.

Also allocated 3.5 billion euros of 10-year BTPs (range 3-3.5 billion) with demand exceeding 4 billion. The coverage ratio was 1.34. The 10-year BTP maturing May 2033 was allocated at a yield of +4.34%, +6 bp compared to a month ago.

Finally, the treasury assigned the 7-year CCTeu maturing in October 2028 for 3.5 billion. The demand was 4.7 billion with a coverage ratio of 1.36. The allocation yield of the CCTeu was +2.97%.