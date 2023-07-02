Community Builders Extend Condolences to Old Party Members

Shenzhen, China – Representatives of the Shenzhen Luohu “Second Line Flower Arrangement Land” project, headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, recently paid a visit to the Jinling Community in Donghu Street, Luohu District, Shenzhen. The purpose of the visit was to express condolences to the old party members and veterans of the community who are facing difficulties. The community builders, along with community staff, aimed to learn about the health and living conditions of the old party members while listening to their remarkable stories of loyalty and hard work.

The delegation from the Shenzhen Luohu project, consisting of party members, expressed their commitment to keeping the welfare and comfort of the old party members in mind. They also welcomed any valuable suggestions from the veterans regarding the construction of the smart community, promising to integrate them into future project development. Ge Qing, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Smart Company and Chairman of the Trade Union, introduced the concept of building an environmentally friendly, service-oriented, and green ecological smart community in Luohu which would offer a more modern and convenient living experience for the elderly members of the community.

The party’s support and care for the veterans were highly acknowledged, as expressed by Zou Qiangjie, a veteran who participated in the war against US aggression and aid in Vietnam. Zou shared his heartfelt gratitude for the party’s policies and care, stressing that he would never forget his original intentions and would always remain committed to the party.

The initiative to visit and extend condolences to old party members and veterans showcases the dedication of the community builders in Shenzhen Luohu. By staying connected with the older generation and recognizing their contributions, they aim to create a compassionate environment that fosters a sense of belonging within the community.