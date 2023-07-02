In the 12th round of the Chinese Premier League, the Dandong Tengyue Guangzhou team achieved two consecutive victories, propelling them out of the relegation zone. The young players of the Guangzhou team displayed an impressive performance as they triumphed over Dandong Tengyue with a score of 4-1 in an away game in Dandong. This marked their first two-game winning streak for the season.

Under the guidance of coach El Salvador, the Guangzhou team has accumulated 10 points in four league games. This solid foundation has greatly contributed to the team’s chances of avoiding relegation. In their previous round, the Guangzhou team secured a victory against Jiangxi Lushan in the 93rd minute at home in Yuexiu Mountain, putting an end to their losing streak at home. With high morale, they embarked on a challenging away game against Dandong Tengyue in the 12th round.

Despite facing physical challenges from their recent double match and opposing teams with foreign players in the lineup, the Guangzhou team quickly gained momentum after the start of the match. In the 13th minute of the battle, the team obtained a corner kick and Wang Shijie executed a splendid left-footed arc. The ball bounced in front of the goal and found the net, securing a goal for the Guangzhou team. At only 19 years old, Wang Shijie has emerged as a promising midfield offensive player. He possesses exceptional left-foot dribbling skills and demonstrates remarkable organization in the frontcourt.

However, in the 24th minute, Dandong’s foreign aid Mladen inserted into the penalty area and managed to pass through the Guangzhou team’s defense, allowing Gao Haisheng to equalize for Dandong. The first half ended with a 1-1 draw. Dandong Tengyue then repeatedly employed quick counterattacks to suppress the Guangzhou team’s onslaught during the first 20 minutes of the second half. Fortunately, the Guangzhou team’s defender, Wang Wenxuan, successfully intercepted multiple times, while goalkeeper Huo Shenping made crucial saves to keep the opponent from scoring.

In the 83rd minute, Xinjiang players Palmanjiang, Bughra Khan, and Abduwahapu collaborated seamlessly to secure another goal for the Guangzhou team. This goal, scored by Abduwahapu, marked his third personal goal of the season and temporarily placed him among the top scorers of the Guangzhou team. During the final stages of the match, the Guangzhou team launched a fierce attack on their opponents. In the first minute of stoppage time, Li Jiahao executed a counterattack, leading to a goal scored by Palmanjiang. With just four minutes of stoppage time remaining, Abduwahapu scored another goal to extend the lead to 4-1. This stunning victory was the team’s most dominant performance of the season.

Following these back-to-back victories, Coach El Salvador expressed his gratitude to all the players, believing that the young squad is becoming more and more accustomed to the rhythm of the Chinese League. He commended their ability to maintain focus and fight from the first minute to the last second, as proven by their recent goals scored in the final minutes. El Salvador emphasized the importance of motivation in achieving such results.

Currently, the Guangzhou team has accumulated 13 points, propelling them to 10th place in the Chinese Premier League standings. Their success has allowed them to escape the relegation zone. In their upcoming match, the team will return to Yuexiu Mountain to face Yanbian Longding at home next Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

