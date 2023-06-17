Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her dream of owning her own home

Laura Kuhlemann runs the finance blog “The rich girl club”. Laura Kuhlemann

29-year-old Laura Kuhlemann, head of marketing at an IT company and financial blogger („The rich girl club“), has decided to build a house near Leipzig with her husband.

It comes into play in times of economic turmoil and fluctuations in the financial markets property as a stable asset. “Real assets are still stable, regardless of how turbulent the markets are,” Kuhlemann told Business Insider.

But buying a property is not an easy task, says Kuhlemann. She tackled her project at a time of rising interest rates and high construction costs, which made financing her real estate plans considerably more difficult. Her financial planning initially looked relaxed, but in the end things got financially tight – and she had to make cutbacks.

“Without a lot of equity, you can forget it at the moment”