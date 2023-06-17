Home » Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her dream of owning her own home
Business

Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her dream of owning her own home

by admin
Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her dream of owning her own home

Laura Kuhlemann runs the finance blog “The rich girl club”.
Laura Kuhlemann

29-year-old Laura Kuhlemann is building a house with her husband near Leipzig. The property is worth around 500,000 euros.

But buying a property is not an easy task, says Kuhlemann. She found herself in a time of rising interest rates and high building prices, which made financing her real estate plans considerably more difficult.

29-year-old Laura Kuhlemann, head of marketing at an IT company and financial blogger („The rich girl club“), has decided to build a house near Leipzig with her husband.

It comes into play in times of economic turmoil and fluctuations in the financial markets property as a stable asset. “Real assets are still stable, regardless of how turbulent the markets are,” Kuhlemann told Business Insider.

But buying a property is not an easy task, says Kuhlemann. She tackled her project at a time of rising interest rates and high construction costs, which made financing her real estate plans considerably more difficult. Her financial planning initially looked relaxed, but in the end things got financially tight – and she had to make cutbacks.

“Without a lot of equity, you can forget it at the moment”

See also  Wantai Bio's net profit attributable to the parent in 2021 will increase by 198.59% year-on-year, and the competition for HPV vaccine development is fierce | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Qin Weiguo led a team to Shenzhen for...

Forza Italia is now at 10% (emotional effect)....

Germany keeps open export guarantees for China

Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to...

To meet the summer peak, multiple departments take...

Ex Ilva, the mayor of Taranto: there is...

Emilia Fester and Emily Vontz belong to Gen...

Obsession, ambition for independence, class conflict. What’s Behind...

JD Industry delivered 600,000 welding studs and became...

German double crisis: weak economy, dwindling potential

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy