Angela complains that she has almost no mobile internet in France. This is particularly annoying when driving, because she uses Google Maps as a navigation device. We compare our cell phone providers and find that we are both with Telefonica offshoots. My phone has LTE, hers only has Edge. On her iPad, says Angela, the Internet is also flawless, although it depends on the same multi-SIM.

While we’re in a freeway parking lot, I do a bit of googling. It turns out that other people have the same problem. It has to do with the multi-SIM: Only the first card in a set that logs in abroad gets the nice, fast internet. All other SIM cards then only get lame replacement internet from a poorer roaming partner.

Angela turns off the internet on the iPad. The situation is not improving. But after she put the cell phone into flight mode and then logged it in again, the good internet found the right device and we can navigate again.

(Kathrin Passig)

