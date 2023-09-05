Building a Province-Wide Hub for High-Quality Foreign Investment: The Success Story of Hirschvogel Auto Parts in Pinghu

To build a provincial high-quality foreign investment gathering place first

[Story of Endeavor]20 and 43, these two numbers are the land area and the number of employees of Hirschvogel Auto Parts (Pinghu) Co., Ltd. when it was put into operation on November 8, 2006, and now the numbers have become 150 and 950. Behind the doubling of figures is the steady development of Hirschvogel.

The “Eight-Eight Strategy” pointed out that it is necessary to further develop Zhejiang’s location advantages, take the initiative to connect with Shanghai, actively participate in cooperation and exchanges in the Yangtze River Delta region, and continuously improve the level of internal and external opening up. Hirschvogel is the epitome of Pinghu’s in-depth implementation of the strategy of opening up to the outside world and the attraction of high-quality foreign capital. This is also the first German-funded enterprise introduced by the Pinghu Economic and Technological Development Zone. Various auto parts such as transmission system.

“At the beginning, I chose Pinghu mainly because of the convenient transportation, solid labor base, and very good local policies,” said Li Jinhong, general manager of the company. In fact, Hirschvogel established a joint venture in Taicang, Jiangsu Province as early as the beginning of this century. Hirschvogel, who has experience in site selection, is no stranger to the Chinese market. He chose “Pinghu” from a variety of options. Li Jinhong said frankly that this is the company’s unanimous decision at the top. The Pinghu factory has also become Hirsch Vogel’s first sole proprietorship in China, as well as Hirsch Vogel’s only production base in China.

All beginnings are hard. In the first few years in Pinghu, Hirschvogel did not develop smoothly and was always in a state of loss. With the transformation and upgrading of China‘s industry, the company’s profit turned from negative to positive for the first time in 2010, and this year also became a watershed in the company’s development. The watershed is not only reflected in tangible changes such as profit turning from negative to positive, but also in the intangible deepening of ideological understanding: only by keeping up with the general trend of development can we have our own place.

This kind of ideological understanding leads the development of the enterprise all the way. It is following such a development idea, with the rise of new energy vehicles, Hirschvogel Headquarters began to take new energy vehicles as the future development direction in 2016, insisted on walking on “two legs”, and determined the transformation plan. It was this year that Hirschvogel’s Pinghu factory received an order exclusively for new energy auto parts, which meant that it had taken the first step in transformation. After five years of development, the “two legs” of Hirschvogel’s Pinghu factory have become more and more stable. Today, the proportion of auto parts products that are not threatened by electric vehicles has reached 50%. The company’s sales in the first eight months have exceeded 1.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%.

“After 17 years of development, among Hirschvogel’s 9 factories around the world, our Pinghu factory has always been in the top three, which also means that the Chinese market has broad prospects, and Chinese factories have always maintained a good momentum of development.” Li Jinhong said, next The localization of R&D is the main development direction of their company. Through R&D design and preliminary R&D, their company will be more innovative and competitive.

[Pinghu practice]Introduce one, drive one. As the first German-funded enterprise introduced by Pinghu Economic Development Co., Ltd., a large number of high-quality German-funded enterprises such as Viessmann and Ivius have settled in Pinghu through the active recommendation of Hirschvogel Pinghu Factory, and the Sino-German (Pinghu) Industrial Park has also come into being. Health, has introduced more than 40 German-funded enterprises. At present, Pinghu has formed a distinctive pattern of “double stars shining” of Japanese capital and German capital, and country-specific investment promotion has become an important means of investment promotion.

The 20-year implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” is the 20 years in which Pinghu’s high-quality foreign capital has developed in overcoming challenges and grown stronger in the face of tests. The source of foreign capital has grown rapidly from 25 countries and regions in 2003 to 187, building a global “circle of friends” for investing in Pinghu. Since 2003, a total of 831 foreign-invested enterprises have been approved, including 40 Fortune 500 companies and 24 global industry leaders. The accumulated contractual utilization of foreign capital was 13.09 billion US dollars, and the actual utilization of foreign capital was 6.36 billion US dollars, which were 30 times and 32 times the total in 2003 respectively. In 2022, the contracted foreign investment and actual foreign investment will be US$840 million and US$550 million in a single year, an increase of 111.4% and 240% compared with 2003.

[Starting a New Journey]Zhao Zhenning, Director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce: In recent years, Pinghu has implemented the investment promotion strategy of “focusing on Japan and South Korea, consolidating Hong Kong and Taiwan, and expanding Europe and the United States“, striving to build a leading place for high-quality foreign investment in the province. The city has been among the top ten in the province for 23 consecutive years by using foreign capital. It is the largest concentration area of ​​Japanese-funded enterprises in the province and one of the areas with the most intensive investment by the world‘s top 500 enterprises in the province’s counties (cities, districts). This year marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy”. Pinghu will unswervingly implement the “Eight-Eight Strategy” in depth, lay a good “combined boxing” of industrial chain investment, country investment, and going out to attract investment, strengthen investment confidence, and accumulate development potential, Striving to create a “new pattern” of attracting investment.