Large increase in orders, tight inventory, new energy vehicle consumption is full of heat

Beixi No. 1 has been overhauled again, and European energy tension is difficult to break

U.S. apparent gasoline consumption falls below five-year level

Profits of industrial enterprises in the first half of the year increased by 1% year-on-year

【Orders increaseInventory is tightThe consumption of new energy vehicles is full of heat]

In June, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country hit a record high, and the sales of major new energy vehicle companies in June showed a significant upward trend. Under the strong consumer demand, the delivery cycle of new energy vehicles has been significantly extended, and the delivery cycle of some new energy vehicle companies is half a month to three months. Looking into the second half of the year, the consumption of new energy vehicles will continue to grow.

Zhuochuang Information Li Xunjun believes that due to the significant increase in oil prices caused by the geopolitical situation, the cost of using fuel vehicles has risen, and under the influence of consumption stimulus policies, domestic new energy vehicle production and sales have shown a good momentum. Relevant data shows that from January to June 2022, the production and sales of new energy vehicles will be 2.661 million and 2.6 million respectively, an increase of 1.2 times year-on-year. Among them, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in June will be 590,000 and 596,000 respectively, a record. new highs. With the continuation of consumption stimulus policies such as purchase tax exemption, fuel costs remain high, and under the background of the “dual carbon” development goal, residents’ awareness of low-carbon and environmental protection is enhanced, and the consumption of new energy vehicles may maintain a growth trend. With the increase in the number of new energy vehicles, higher requirements are put forward for related supporting facilities, especially in highways, rural remote areas, etc., there are still gaps in charging facilities. If the above-mentioned related problems are effectively solved, then the consumption of new energy vehicles will still be high. There is more room for growth.

【North StreamOn the 1st, it was overhauled again, and it is difficult to break the European energy tension]

On July 25, another Siemens turbine at the compressor station of the Nord Stream-1 natural gas pipeline “Portovaya” will be forced to stop running. Starting at 7 a.m. local time on July 27, the supply of natural gas through the pipeline will not exceed 33 million cubic meters per day.

Zhao Bowen of Zhuochuang Information believes that the current European region is facing the increase of natural gas demand due to high temperature in summer and the reduction of natural gas supply caused by the maintenance of Beixi Line 1, and the contradiction between natural gas supply and demand has intensified. In addition, problems with France’s nuclear power infrastructure may cause further declines in power supply. The above reasons have jointly exacerbated the energy shortage in Europe and pushed up energy prices. Judging from the European natural gas price data, the European natural gas price on July 26 rose by more than 80% compared with 10 days ago. At the same time, the premium of Brent crude oil over WTI for the first month is close to $10 a barrel, which also highlights the plight of energy shortages in Europe. From a long-term perspective, the current natural gas inventories in Europe are far less than expected, and how to meet the summer and winter will be a major test. During the year, be alert to the violent fluctuations in energy prices caused by regional energy supply and demand imbalances.

[U.S. apparent gasoline consumption is below the level of the same period in five years]

According to data from the U.S. Energy Administration (EIA), as of July 15, 2022, the apparent consumption of gasoline in the United States was 8.521 million barrels per day, and the average apparent consumption of gasoline in the United States in July was 8.665 million barrels per day. Excluding 2020, which is affected by unexpected factors, the average apparent consumption of gasoline in the United States from July 2015 to 2019 should also be 9.655 million barrels per day. The current apparent consumption of gasoline in the United States has dropped by 10.3% compared with the same period of five years.

Zhao Ying of Zhuochuang Information analyzed that the peak season of automobile driving in the United States is from Martyrs’ Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September, and it is also the peak season of gasoline consumption in the United States. During this period, gasoline generally has a seasonal peak consumption season. However, in the peak season of gasoline consumption this year, the apparent consumption of gasoline has dropped significantly, even lower than the level of the same period in five years, which shows that high gasoline prices have had a significant inhibitory effect on gasoline consumption, which is also the high gasoline consumption we have been emphasizing before. Oil prices and recession have a negative feedback on demand. The expectation of peak demand season is falsified, which will further strengthen the weak operation of oil prices.

[Inthefirsthalfoftheyeartheprofitsofindustrialenterprisesincreasedyear-on-year1%】

According to the website of the National Bureau of Statistics, from January to June, the national industrial enterprises above designated size realized a total profit of 4,270.22 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.0% (calculated on a comparable basis). The mining industry realized a total profit of 852.82 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.20 times; the manufacturing industry realized a total profit of 3,189.31 billion yuan, a decrease of 10.4%; the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry realized a total profit of 228.09 billion yuan, a decrease of 18.1%. Among the 41 major industrial sectors, the total profit of 16 industries increased year-on-year, and 25 industries declined.

Zhuochuang Information Liu Xinwei analyzed that from the statistical data, profits continued to maintain positive growth, but the growth rate was unchanged from the previous month. In terms of profit structure, the profit growth rate of the mining industry is still leading, and the profit of the manufacturing industry has fallen by more than 10%.In terms of the inventory turnover days of finished products, the turnover days at the end of June were 18.4 days, an increase of 1.2 days year-on-year. Among them, the inventory turnover days of the manufacturing industry were 20.5 days, a decrease of 0.6 days from the previous month and an increase of 1 day from the same period last year, indicating that the current shipping efficiency of industrial enterprises has improved. increase, but there is still a gap compared to the same period last year

