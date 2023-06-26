Home » Bundesbank: recession will end in the 2nd quarter with a slight increase in GDP
Business

Bundesbank: recession will end in the 2nd quarter with a slight increase in GDP

by admin
Bundesbank: recession will end in the 2nd quarter with a slight increase in GDP

The recession in Germany it is expected to end in the spring quarter, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report, adding that gross domestic product “will increase slightly” in the April-June period.

“Private consumption is expected to bottom out,” German central bank pundits wrote in the report. “Thanks to sharply rising wages, households’ real disposable incomes are stabilizing despite inflation remaining very high”.

In late 2022 and early 2023, Europe’s largest economy contracted for two quarters in a row, which economists term a “technical recession.”

The Bundesbank said the spring quarter’s recovery will be underpinned by US capacityGerman industry to weather the continued decline in demand thanks to lower energy prices, the easing of supply bottlenecks and a full order backlog.

See also  Auto, July reduces the fall and closes at -0.85% on 2021 but loses 28% compared to 2019

You may also like

Elections in Molise, the challenge is between the...

Audi, Mercedes, VW: More chances for diesel plaintiffs...

Benetton, so they earned €25,000 an hour. And...

Foreign media: The external purchasing power of the...

Labor market – Bartsch criticizes the minimum wage...

Elections in Greece, one confirmation and three surprises

More diesel drivers can hope for compensation

Child killed by his father, the Cassation: “Torture...

The Shenzhen Local Credit Information Platform has accumulatively...

Vegan egg: A startup from Berlin builds a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy