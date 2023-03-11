From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs, marking the 20th anniversary of its launch, the City of New York’s official hotline has now listed some of its funniest requests.

“Can you put me through to a UFO logistician?” was also one of the requests to the hotline. In all, since it went into service in March 2003, the 311 has been contacted more than 525 million times by phone, text message or online networks. Animals also played a major role: “A goat is tied to the stairs of my house” or “A raccoon is eating lasagna on my porch,” the hotline was informed.

