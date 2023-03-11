Home Business Bunt – News: From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs
Business

Bunt – News: From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs

by admin
Bunt – News: From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs

From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs, marking the 20th anniversary of its launch, the City of New York’s official hotline has now listed some of its funniest requests.

From lasagna-loving raccoons to UFOs, the City of New York’s official hotline has listed some of their funniest requests to mark the 20th anniversary of its launch. “Can you tell me step by step how to cook a chicken?” asked a 311 caller. Another important request was, “Can you check if my friend is married?”

“Can you put me through to a UFO logistician?” was also one of the requests to the hotline. In all, since it went into service in March 2003, the 311 has been contacted more than 525 million times by phone, text message or online networks. Animals also played a major role: “A goat is tied to the stairs of my house” or “A raccoon is eating lasagna on my porch,” the hotline was informed.

HOME PAGE

See also  Hengrui Medicine's revenue in the first three quarters exceeded 15.945 billion yuan and net profit was 3.173 billion yuan

You may also like

International gold prices remain firm, but short sellers...

All on stocks: ChatGPT, Nvidia and ASML –...

Bot Auction: 6.5 billion annual securities allocated with...

Italgas closes 2022 with revenues of over €1.5...

Changan Mazda CX-50 interior with stylish design exposed...

Inflation remains too high for a long time:...

Circular economy, Enea and shopping centers allies in...

Real wages have fallen for the third year...

Bio-On, closer restart for the former bioplastic unicorn

Report: China’s 138,000 households with assets worth 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy