Burberry focuses on the icons of the past: the debut on February 20 at London Fashion Week

The signed era begins Daniel Lee (former creative director of Bottega Veneta) in the well-known high fashion brand Burberry. The maison known for the iconic fabric tartan anticipates Lee’s debut with images of first campaign curated by the creative director. The designer, as he says Pambianconews“he chose to accentuate theheritage and the Britishness of the historic brand by setting the shots in some iconic places in London such as Albert Bridge and Trafalgar Square”.

The photos and the short film made by the Englishman Tyron Lebon with original music by John Glacier featuring some British celebrities, primarily the actress Vanessa Redgrave, the musicians John Glacier e Lennon Gallagher, model Liberty Ross, rappers Skepta and Shigirl plus Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun. In some photos there are also animals often associated with the British style such as the swan and the fox.

