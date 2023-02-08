Biden: “Putin invasion is an epochal test for the world”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an “epoch test” for the whole world. Joe Biden said this in his State of the Union address, asking for an applause from the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, who attended the speech sitting next to the first lady Jill Biden. “Putin’s invasion is an epochal test , a test for America and for the world,” the president said, describing the Russian attack on Ukraine as a “bloody assault” that evokes the worst images of World War II. “Together we did what America always does best – he continued – we led, we united NATO and built a coalition, we stood against Putin’s aggression and with the Ukrainian people”. A commitment, Biden underlined again, also undertaken for the defense of national interests, to “maintain the peace and prevent the aggressors from having a free field to threaten our security and prosperity”. “We are united in supporting your country” concluded Biden, addressing the Ukrainian diplomat and the deputies and senators, among whom there is an animated minority of republicans opposed to the idea of ​​continuing support for Kiev to the bitter end. “We will be by your side for as long as necessary”, concluded the president.